NYC schools asked to repay fund over loss of students

NEW YORK, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — New York City public school enrollment this academic year has been down by 4 percent, most probably due to the 11-month-long COVID-19 pandemic, and the government is asking the school to return a portion of the funding received for each student who left, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The number of students enrolled in the country’s largest school system from grades 3K to 12 was approximately 960,000, down about 43,000 from the previous year, according to preliminary city enrollment data.

For example, Public School No. 9 (PS9), which is in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn, could be required to return at least 292,000 U.S. dollars in funding, or 4,000 dollars a student, for the school’s loss of 73 students.

PS9, where the majority of students were Black and Latino, was the school of Sandra Santos-Vizcaino, who was believed to be the first public school teacher in New York City to die of coronavirus in April.

The Department of Education (DoE) said that the repayments were part of a midyear adjustment process that happened every year, one that “right-sizes school budgets to their actual needs,” providing more money to schools that demonstrate that their level of need has changed.

In a Jan. 20 letter sent to Mayor Bill de Blasio, a coalition of 16 City Council members asked him to offer “budget amnesty” to the schools.

DOE spokeswoman Katie O’Hanlon was quoted as saying that given the current circumstances of the pandemic, the agency wasn’t surprised by this year’s enrollment figures. “However, no school district has stabilized its school system the way we have,” she said.

The agency said it has seen enrollment decline every year since 2016, in part because of the falling birthrate. But the size of this year’s decline was mostly attributable to COVID-19.

As of Monday afternoon, coronavirus deaths added up to 27,226 and confirmed cases 603,571 in NYC, according to The City, a project that tracks the spread of confirmed COVID-19 infections and fatalities in New York City, based on information provided by the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, the governor’s office, The COVID Tracking Project and the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. Enditem