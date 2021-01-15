NYC to cancel Trump Organization contracts: mayor

NEW YORK, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) — Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday announced that the City of New York is taking steps to terminate three Trump Organization agreements with the city after last week’s “deadly insurrection” at the U.S. Capitol.

The administration will be notifying the Trump Organization that the city will begin the process to cancel its agreements to operate the Central Park Carousel, Wollman and Lasker skating rinks, and Ferry Point Golf Course in accordance with the steps outlined in the contracts, according to an official release.

“The President incited a rebellion against the United States government that killed five people and threatened to derail the constitutional transfer of power,” said de Blasio. “The City of New York will not be associated with those unforgivable acts in any shape, way or form, and we are immediately taking steps to terminate all Trump Organization contracts.”

The termination process for each location is detailed in each of the city agreements. The carousel is currently closed and termination will be effective 25 days after the city’s termination notice is delivered. The agreement for the Wollman and Lasker rinks terminates after 30 days written notice. The process for terminating the Ferry Point Golf Course is more detailed and is expected to take a number of months.

The U.S. House of Representatives convened on Wednesday to discuss the article of impeachment against President Donald Trump, with a vote expected later on the same day.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Twitter called for Trump’s immediate removal from office, saying the president’s “incitement of a deadly insurrection against the U.S. Capitol is without precedent in our nation’s history and an egregious violation of his oath of office.”

Trump on Tuesday spoke publicly for the first time since House Democrats moved to impeach him, calling the impeachment “ridiculous.” Referring to his speech on Jan. 6 that the Democrats said fomented the subsequent riot on the Capitol Hill on the same day, Trump said what he said in the speech was “totally appropriate.” Enditem