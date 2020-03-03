NYCFC acquire Uruguay midfielder Acevedo

New York City FC acquired midfielder Nicolas Acevedo from the Uruguayan-based Liverpool FC using allocation money, the club announced Monday.

A Uruguay native, the 20-year-old Acevedo is a defensive midfielder who already has made 36 senior club appearances, 17 caps with the Uruguayan U-20 team and seven with the U-23 national team.

Last year, Acevedo helped lead Uruguay to the Round of 16 in the FIFA U-20 World Cup held in Poland. He also was named “Joven Talento del 2019” by the Uruguayan Football Association, which recognizes the top U-21 player in the domestic league.

“We’re thrilled that Nicolas has decided to join New York City FC,” sporting director David Lee said in a statement. “Despite being only 20 years old, he has already gained a lot of experience for his club and at the youth international level with Uruguay. His performances over the past 12 months have drawn attention from teams across the world, and we’re pleased that a player of his quality and potential has chosen to continue his career with NYCFC.”

“Being an NYCFC player is a great pride for me, my family and my friends,” said Acevedo. “The truth is that going to a club so big makes me excited and it’s an important step in my professional career. When I heard about this opportunity, I didn’t doubt it. I was so excited and eager to sign.”

NYCFC lost its season opener at Columbus on Sunday. They take on Toronto FC this Saturday in Canada.

–Field Level Media