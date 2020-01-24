NYC’s new landmark lights up in red for Chinese New Year

NEW YORK, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) — The lights inside the Vessel, a new landmark in New York City, changed color to red on Wednesday evening, in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year that falls on Jan. 25.

The change marks the kick-off of the first Lunar New Year celebration at Hudson Yards, Manhattan, New York’s newest neighborhood and the largest private real estate development in the United States.

“Visitors and residents at Hudson Yards will have an opportunity to share the Lunar New Year festivities and enjoy special performances highlighting the beauty and tradition of this holiday. We are proud to honor these special moments here,” Jeff Blau, CEO of the Related Companies, developer of Hudson Yards, said at a launching ceremony on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s event also featured a lion dance performance. Various Spring Festival customs such as pasting couplets and handing out red packets will be included, according to the organizer. With huge red lanterns decoration in a mega-mall, the area is already full of cheerful New Year atmosphere.

The Lunar New Year festivity at Hudson Yards demonstrated the beauty of blending Chinese and Western cultures, Chinese Consul General in New York Huang Ping said at the ceremony.

Huang said he hopes the Lunar New Year celebration could help promote people-to-people connections between China and the United States, which is conducive to the overall bilateral ties.

Located at Hudson Yards, Vessel is a 150-foot (46 meters) tall towering sculpture with 2,500 twisting steps. It is widely recognized as a new landmark in the big apple.

The celebration of Lunar New Year is considered one of New York City’s most festive events of the year. To welcome the Year of the Rat, the first zodiac animal, parades, performances and firework displays will occur in several Chinatowns and many Asian communities.