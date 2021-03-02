NYS Clinical Advisory Task Force unanimously recommends J&J vaccine

NEW YORK, March 1 (Xinhua) — The New York State Clinical Advisory Task Force unanimously recommended the use of Janssen Pharmaceuticals/Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine in the state, following the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee’s recommendation for emergency use authorization, announced Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday.

New York expects to receive approximately 164,800 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week, pending final FDA authorization. The added doses will supplement the state’s expected Week 12 supply of 422,780 first doses and 290,500 second doses from Pfizer and Moderna, for a total of approximately 878,080 doses. This will be NYS’s highest-ever weekly vaccine allocation.

“One year ago today, the unimaginable tragedy of COVID-19 began for New Yorkers. We’ve faced great pain and loss over the last 365 days, but there’s reason to be hopeful for the future, and the state’s Clinical Advisory Task Force’s recommendation of the next vaccine for COVID is part of that ongoing convalescence,” the governor was quoted as saying in an official release.

“Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot vaccine with less restrictive storage requirements will make it easier for the state to reach more New Yorkers, faster. There’s a lot of work ahead, but this vaccine’s approval gives us cause for optimism as we move forward to a post-COVID future,” he added.

In his Monday tweet, Cuomo said that “92% of first doses allocated to NYS health care distribution sites have been administered as of 11 am today. 3,206,430 first doses received. 2,954,858 first doses administered.”

Also on Monday, the governor announced that the COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state rose to 5,307 on Sunday, compared with 5,259 on Saturday. The single-day COVID-19 test positivity rate and deaths reached 3.58 percent and 80 on Sunday, compared with 2.77 percent and 90 one day earlier.

As of Monday afternoon, the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University reported 47,717 deaths in New York State, the second worst in the country following the state of California with a death toll of 52,310. Enditem