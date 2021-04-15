NYS COVID-19 hospitalizations down to 4,091, positivity rate 2.97 pct: governor

NEW YORK, April 14 (Xinhua) — The COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York State (NYS) dropped to 4,091 on Tuesday, compared with 4,175 one day earlier, tweeted Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the single-day COVID-19 test positivity rate went down to 2.97 percent on Tuesday from 3.90 percent on Monday, he said, adding that there were 43 COVID-19 deaths in the state on Tuesday, compared with 58 one day earlier.

In another tweet on Wednesday, Cuomo said that “39.1% of New Yorkers have received at least one vaccine dose and 25.9% have completed their vaccine series. 186,876 total doses were administered over the past 24 hours. 12,440,535 total doses administered to date.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, the total COVID-19 deaths in New York State reached 51,350, the second worst in the country following the state of California with a death toll of 60,632, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. Enditem