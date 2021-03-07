NYS COVID-19 hospitalizations down to 5,034, positivity rate up to 3.02 pct: governor

NEW YORK, March 5 (Xinhua) — The COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York State went down to 5,034 on Thursday, compared with 5,177 one day earlier, tweeted Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday.

Meanwhile, the single-day COVID-19 test positivity rate reached 3.02 percent on Thursday, up from 2.81 percent on Wednesday, he said, adding that there were 94 COVID-19 deaths in the state on Thursday, compared with 60 one day earlier.

In another tweet on Friday, Cuomo said that “95% of first doses allocated to NYS health care distribution sites have been administered as of 11 am today. 3,558,980 first doses received. 3,371,537 first doses administered.”

As of Friday afternoon, the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University reported 48,109 deaths in New York State, the second worst in the country following the state of California with a death toll of 53,647. Enditem