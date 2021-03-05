NYS COVID-19 hospitalizations down to 5,323, positivity rate 3.53 pct: governor

NEW YORK, March 3 (Xinhua) — COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York state went down to 5,323 on Tuesday, compared with 5,369 one day earlier, tweeted Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the single-day COVID-19 test positivity rate reached 3.53 percent on Tuesday, down from 4.53 percent on Monday, he said, adding that there were 75 COVID-19 deaths in the state on Tuesday, compared with 82 one day earlier.

Also on Wednesday, the governor announced the opening of mass vaccination sites in Albany, Buffalo, Rochester, and Yonkers, all co-sponsored by New York state and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

These sites are part of the state’s ongoing efforts to fight vaccine hesitancy and bring the vaccine to communities underserved by traditional health care institutions.

“As we receive more vaccine supply we are continuing to prioritize equitable distribution and access for eligible New Yorkers and these community-based mass vaccination sites will help us reach the underserved communities that have suffered the most from this pandemic,” Cuomo was quoted as saying in an official release.

“The vaccine works, but only if we take it. I encourage all eligible New Yorkers to sign up for an appointment and get the shot as quickly as possible so that we can finally reach the light at the end of the tunnel,” he added.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University reported 47,909 deaths in New York state, the second worst in the country following the state of California with a death toll of 52,808. Enditem