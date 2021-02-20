NYS COVID-19 hospitalizations down to 6,434, positivity rate down to 3.15 pct: governor

NEW YORK, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — Total COVID-19 hospitalizations reached 6,434 on Wednesday in New York State, down from 6,574 on Tuesday, tweeted Governor Andrew Cuomo on Thursday.

Of the 215,731 COVID-19 tests reported on Wednesday in the state, 6,794 were positive, or 3.15 percent of the total, down from 3.58 percent one day earlier, said Cuomo, adding that the fatalities went up to 114 on Wednesday, compared with 109 on Tuesday.

In an official release, the governor said that the daily positivity rate on Wednesday was the lowest since Nov. 23, and the 7-day average positivity rate has declined for 41 straight days.

“New Yorkers fought through the holiday surge of COVID-19 and came out on the other side, and now that the numbers are decreasing we’re able to loosen the valve and increase economic activity,” he said.

“We’re in a footrace between ongoing new infections and our ability to vaccinate as many New Yorkers as possible, and although we have vaccine distribution sites at the ready throughout the state, we’re limited by available supply,” he added.

In another tweet posted on Thursday, Cuomo said that 90 percent of first doses allocated to NYS health care distribution sites had been administered as of 11 a.m. Thursday, with 2,335,250 first doses received and 2,109,690 first doses administered.

As of Thursday noon, the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University reported 46,319 deaths in New York State, the second worst in the country following the state of California with a death toll of 47,971. Enditem