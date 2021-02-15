NYS COVID-19 hospitalizations down to 6,593, positivity rate up to 3.54 pct: governor

NEW YORK, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — Total COVID-19 hospitalizations reached 6,593 on Saturday in New York State, down from 6,888 on Friday, tweeted Governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday.

Of the 234,708 COVID-19 tests reported on Saturday in the state, 8,316 were positive, or 3.54 percent of the total, up from 3.46 percent one day earlier, said Cuomo, adding that the fatalities went down to 107 on Saturday, compared with 125 on Friday.

Meanwhile, the governor said that 90 percent of first doses allocated to NYS health care distribution sites had been administered as of 11 a.m. Saturday.

In an official release issued on Saturday, he announced that NYS’s mass vaccination sites would increase capacity for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions, who can begin scheduling appointments Sunday morning.

“Our vaccine supply is going up, the positivity rate is going down and we’re getting one step closer to winning the war against COVID each day. The numbers show that we’re moving in the right direction, and to maintain this trajectory we must win the footrace between vaccinating New Yorkers as quickly and fairly as possible and keeping the infection rate down,” he said.

“We can almost see the light at the end of this dark tunnel, and it is critical that all New Yorkers continue to wear a mask, practice social distancing and act responsibly so that we can defeat this beast once and for all,” he added.

As of Sunday noon, the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University reported 45,807 deaths in New York State, the second worst in the country following the state of California with a death toll of 46,874. Enditem