NYS COVID-19 hospitalizations down to 7,976, positivity rate 4.44 pct: governor

NEW YORK, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) — Total COVID-19 hospitalizations reached 7,976 on Saturday in New York State, down from 8,176 on Friday, tweeted Governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday.

Of the 243,066 COVID-19 tests reported on Saturday in the state, 10,793 were positive, or 4.44 percent of the total, down from 4.75 percent one day earlier, said Cuomo, adding that the fatalities went down to 138 on Saturday, compared with 140 on Friday.

“Communities of color were hit hardest by COVID. They can’t be the last to get the vaccine. That’s why NY is bringing the vaccine directly to the communities most in need,” the governor said in another tweet on Sunday.

Late Saturday, Cuomo tweeted that “91% of first doses allocated to NYS healthcare distribution sites have been administered as of 11 am today. 1,471,145 first doses received. 1,343,729 first doses administered.”

As of Sunday noon, the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University reported 43,453 coronavirus deaths in New York State, the worst in the country. Enditem