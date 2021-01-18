NYS COVID-19 hospitalizations down to 8,771, positivity rate 5.61 pct: governor

NEW YORK, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) — Total COVID-19 hospitalizations reached 8,771 on Saturday in New York state, down from 8,888 on Friday, tweeted Governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday.

Of the 246,507 COVID-19 tests reported on Saturday in the state, 13,842 were positive, or 5.61 percent of the total, down from 5.77 percent one day earlier, said Cuomo, adding that the fatalities went up to 172 on Saturday, compared with 157 on Friday.

The governor said on Saturday that “we are in a footrace to get the vaccine into the arms of eligible New Yorkers as quickly and equitably as possible.”

“However, we now have 7 million New Yorkers vying for a fraction of doses made available to use by the federal government. We need Washington to step up and increase New York’s supply to make sure everyone who wants the vaccine has the opportunity to get it,” he added.

As of Sunday afternoon, the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University reported 40,806 coronavirus deaths in New York state, the worst in the country. Enditem