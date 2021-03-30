NYS COVID-19 hospitalizations up to 4,715, positivity rate 4.28 pct: governor

NEW YORK, March 30 (Xinhua) — COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York state rose to 4,715 on Monday, compared with 4,575 one day earlier, tweeted Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the single-day COVID-19 test positivity rate went up to 4.28 percent on Monday from 4.13 percent on Sunday, he said, adding that there were 61 COVID-19 deaths in the state on Monday, compared with 57 one day earlier.

“We know the key to defeating COVID once and for all is getting every single New Yorker vaccinated, and as our supply increases week to week we are opening up eligibility even further to all New Yorkers over the age of 30 (on Tuesday), with universal eligibility set to begin on April 6,” the governor was quoted as saying in an official release.

“Nearly one out of every three New Yorkers has already received at least one dose of the vaccine, and we are getting more shots in arms every single day while continuing to focus on fair and equitable distribution. The light at the end of the tunnel is getting closer, but for now we have to remain New York tough and continue with the practices we know will stop the spread,” he added.

In another tweet on Tuesday, Cuomo said, “29.9% of New Yorkers have received at least one vaccine dose and 17.3% have completed their vaccine series. 172,128 total doses were administered over the past 24 hours. 9,229,098 total doses administered to date.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, total COVID-19 deaths in New York state were reported at 50,183, the second worst in the country following the state of California with a death toll of 59,039, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. Enditem