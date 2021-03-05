NYS COVID-19 hospitalizations up to 5,369, positivity rate 4.53 pct: governor

NEW YORK, March 2 (Xinhua) — The COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York State rose to 5,369 on Monday, compared with 5,307 one day earlier, tweeted Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the single-day COVID-19 test positivity rate reached 4.53 percent on Monday, up from 3.58 percent on Sunday, he said, adding that there were 82 COVID-19 deaths in the state on Monday, compared with 80 one day earlier.

“New Yorkers have shown grit, determination and dedication over the past year and while progress has been made and there are vaccines going in arms every day, we need to remain steadfast in defeating this beast,” the governor was quoted as saying in an official release.

“Vigilance is crucial as we continue this battle and now is not the time to settle into complacency. There are precautions and guidelines in place that we know work — wearing masks, socially distancing and hand washing,” he said.

“As we continue to vaccinate New Yorkers, we must continue these practices until we reach critical mass with the vaccine. New Yorkers have seen dark days, but we know there is a light at the end of the tunnel and every day we are closer to seeing the completion of our goals,” he added.

As of Tuesday noon, the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University reported 47,719 deaths in New York State, the second worst in the country following the state of California with a death toll of 52,497. Enditem