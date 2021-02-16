NYS COVID-19 hospitalizations up to 6,623, positivity rate down to 3.53 pct: governor

NEW YORK, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — Total COVID-19 hospitalizations reached 6,623 on Sunday in New York state, up from 6,593 on Saturday, tweeted Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday.

Of the 180,504 COVID-19 tests reported on Sunday in the state, 6,365 were positive, or 3.53 percent of the total, down from 3.54 percent one day earlier, said Cuomo, adding that the fatalities went down to 103 on Sunday, compared with 107 on Saturday.

Also on Monday, the National Governors Association, which Cuomo chairs, issued a letter asking U.S. President Joe Biden for enhanced reporting and coordination with state governments on COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

The letter asked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to distinguish between several federal distribution programs when it reports data on vaccine distribution to provide more clarity on which efforts are state-run and which efforts are federally-run.

It also asked that federal decisions to use pharmacies and Federally Qualified Health Centers be coordinated with state governments.

As of Monday afternoon, the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University reported 45,955 COVID-19 deaths in New York state, the second worst in the country following the state of California with a death toll of 47,057. Enditem