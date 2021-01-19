NYS COVID-19 hospitalizations up to 8,868, positivity rate 6.54 pct: governor

NEW YORK, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) — Total COVID-19 hospitalizations reached 8,868 on Sunday in New York State, up from 8,771 on Saturday, tweeted Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday.

Of the 186,205 COVID-19 tests reported on Sunday in the state, 12,185 were positive, or 6.54 percent of the total, up from 5.61 percent one day earlier, said Cuomo, adding that the fatalities went down to 153 on Sunday, compared with 172 on Saturday.

The governor also said that “Over 1 million vaccine doses have been administered in New York State to date. As supply ramps up, we’re ready.”

Meanwhile, he said in another tweet that “The good news: New York’s test positivity rate has gone down from the post-holiday high. The bad news: The contagious UK strain is here in NY. This strain and others pose a serious risk to the hospital system & all NYers.”

As of Monday noon, the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University reported 40,993 coronavirus deaths in New York State, the worst in the country. Enditem