NYS COVID-19 hospitalizations up to 9,273, positivity rate down to 6.84 pct: governor

NEW YORK, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) — Total COVID-19 hospitalizations reached 9,273 on Tuesday in New York state, up from 9,236 on Monday, tweeted Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday.

Of the 195,409 COVID-19 tests reported on Tuesday in the state, 13,364 were positive, or 6.84 percent of the total, down from 7.06 percent one day earlier, said Cuomo, adding that the fatalities went up to 185 on Tuesday, compared with 167 on Monday.

“We are now averaging 65K shots to arms per day. But it’s the supply we need. We will allocate and distribute this scarce resource fairly and equitably,” the governor said in another tweet.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University reported 41,580 coronavirus deaths in New York state, the worst in the country. Enditem