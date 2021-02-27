NYS COVID-19 test positivity rate up to 3.14 percent, hospitalizations 5,703: governor

NEW YORK, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) — The COVID-19 test positivity rate went up to 3.14 percent on Wednesday in New York State, compared with 2.85 percent one day earlier, tweeted Governor Andrew Cuomo on Thursday.

Meanwhile, there were 5,703 coronavirus patient hospitalizations and 89 deaths statewide on Wednesday, down from 5,876 and 99 on Tuesday, he said.

In another tweet posted on Thursday, the governor announced that “91% of first doses allocated to NYS health care distribution sites have been administered as of 11 am today. 2,812,900 first doses received. 2,562,274 first doses administered.”

In an official release issued on Thursday, Cuomo said that “We’re continuing to see promising decreases in the positivity and hospitalization rates, and these numbers show that our vaccination efforts and the disciplined behavior of New Yorkers are working to beat back this virus.”

“Now that our numbers are back on track, we are able to begin reopening more businesses and sectors of our economy — like arts, entertainment and weddings — while continuing to monitor the infection rate to make sure we don’t lose any of the progress we’ve already made,” he said.

“This is all good news — but now is not the time for New Yorkers to get complacent. I encourage everyone to continue doing the things we know are effective in fighting this virus — wash your hands, wear a mask and practice social distancing,” he added.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University reported 47,156 deaths in New York State, the second worst in the country following the state of California with a death toll of 50,994. Enditem