NYS governor announces lowest 7-day average COVID-19 positivity rate since Nov. 28

NEW YORK, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) — New York state’s seven-day average COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 3.71 percent, the lowest since Nov. 28, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday.

“The numbers continue to trend in a good direction because New Yorkers are taking this virus seriously and doing the right things to protect themselves and their families. New Yorkers should be commended for that,” Cuomo was quoted as saying in an official release.

“We are working 24/7 to get vaccines into arms as quickly as possible, and while we have the operational capacity to do more, lack of supply remains the single limiting factor. So while we do the work of getting every eligible person the vaccine as quickly as humanly possible, we need to continue to be smart: wear masks, socially distance, avoid gatherings, and stay New York Tough,” he added.

Meanwhile, total COVID-19 hospitalizations reached 6,620 on Monday in New York state, down from 6,623 on Sunday, according to the governor’s tweet on Tuesday.

Of the 136,392 COVID-19 tests reported on Monday in the state, 6,753 were positive, or 4.95 percent of the total, up from 3.53 percent one day earlier, said Cuomo, adding that the fatalities went up to 107 on Monday, compared with 103 on Sunday.

Late Monday, the governor tweeted that 91 percent of first COVID-19 vaccine doses allocated to NYS health care distribution sites had been administered, with 2,192,675 first doses received and 1,992,575 first doses administered.

Also on Monday, the National Governors Association, which Cuomo chairs, issued a letter asking U.S. President Joe Biden for enhanced reporting and coordination with state governments on COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

The letter asked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to distinguish between several federal distribution programs when it reports data on vaccine distribution to provide more clarity on which efforts are state-run and which efforts are federally-run.

In addition, it asked that federal decisions to use pharmacies and Federally Qualified Health Centers be coordinated with state governments.

As of Tuesday noon, the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University reported 46,041 COVID-19 deaths in New York state, the second worst in the country following the state of California with a death toll of 47,126. Enditem