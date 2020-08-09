NYT digs up more unnamed sources for ‘Trump-Russia’ narrative as media resurrects hysteria ahead of 2020 election

The New York Times has once again broadcast the musings of anonymous officials to insinuate Donald Trump is somehow in cahoots with Russia, amid a growing resurgence in debunked Russiagate theories ahead of the November election.

The paper ran an exclusive report purportedly detailing the US president’s battle with intelligence agencies over allegations that Moscow had interfered with the 2016 presidential contest. According to unnamed sources cited by the NYT, Trump was unresponsive and dismissive of an intelligence assessment which claimed that he is Russia’s “favored” candidate in the 2020 race. One anonymous senior official complained to the Times that “you just didn’t talk about” alleged Russian meddling with Trump, because the president “assumed you were calling his election into question.”

More than ten paragraphs into the story, the NYT mentions in passing that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation found no evidence of “collusion” between the Kremlin and Trump’s election campaign. Undaunted by inconvenient facts, the long-winded feature suggests that Trump is now turning a blind eye to the Kremlin’s devious machinations as the November election approaches.

Tellingly, the provocative story ends with a quote from former CIA Acting Director Michael Morell, who claimed that the 2016 election marked the “only time in American history when we’ve been attacked by a foreign country and not come together as a nation,” and that he was “absolutely convinced” that Russian agents who “attacked our democracy” were personally decorated by President Vladimir Putin.

Discredited hysteria over Russia’s alleged ability to sway US elections has reemerged in recent weeks. A statement released on Friday by the US National Counterintelligence and Security Center claims that if Trump is victorious in November, it will likely be thanks to Kremlin meddling. Alternatively, China “prefers” that the president loses his re-election bid, the statement alleges, suggesting that American voters no longer decide who sits in the White House.

