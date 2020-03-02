NZ beats India by 7 wickets in 2nd test, wins series 2-0

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand – New Zealand beat India by seven wickets in the second cricket test at Hagley Oval on Monday to sweep the two-match series:

India 1st Innings: 242 (Hanuma Vihari 55, Prithvi Shaw 54, Cheteshwar Pujara 54; Kyle Jamieson 5-45).

New Zealand 1st Innings: 235 (Tom Latham 52, Kyle Jamieson 49; Mohammed Shami 4-81, Jasprit Bumrah 3-62).

India 2nd Innings: 124 (Cheteshwar Pujara 24; Trent Boult 4-28, Tim Southee 3-36).

New Zealand 2nd Innings: 132-3 (Tom Blundell 55, Tom Latham 52; Jasprit Bumrah 2-39).