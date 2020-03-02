NZ is 46-0 at lunch day 3, chasing 132 to sweep India

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand – New Zealand was poised Monday to complete a sweep of its two-test series with India when it went to lunch on day three of the second test needing 86 runs to win and with all 10 second innings wickets hand.

Chasing 132 for victory, New Zealand was 46-0 at the interval with Tom Blundell on 23 and Tom Latham on 16. The home team opened the series with a 10-wicket win and is on course for another big margin.

India led New Zealand by seven runs on the first innings, scoring 242 after being sent in and bowling out New Zealand for 235 on a fiery green wicket at Hagley Oval.

But it reached stumps on the second day at 90-6, only 97 runs in front and New Zealand needed only 10 overs Monday to sweep through the lower order, dismissing the tourists for 124.

Hanuma Vihari and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant were at the crease when play began, representing India’s main chance of a competitive total. But Vihari was out in the third over of the morning, caught by wicketkeeper B.J. Watling from the bowling of Tim Southee.

Many batsman have fallen in this test to catches behind the stumps because the ball has been swinging, mostly on the off side. Vihari had the misfortune to fall to a catch down leg, just making contact with the ball as it passed by and providing a difficult catch for Watling diving to his left.

Pant was out in the next over, caught more conventionally by Watling from the bowling of Trent Boult. He pushed forward to a ball from Boult which swung away, took the outside edge and carried more easily to Watling. Boult had 4-14 at that point.

Ravi Jadeja was the only recognized batsman remaining and he did his best to elevate the score, hitting a six and a four down the ground off Boult. But the Indian tail was exposed and New Zealand didn’t take long to close out the innings.

Mohammed Shami hoisted a ball from Boult to Blundell at deep square leg to leave India 108-9. Jadeja put on 16 with last man Jasprit Bumrah, who was eventually run out backing up too far. India’s last four wickets fell for 34 runs in 45 minutes.

Boult finished with 4-28 and Southee had figures of 3-36.

