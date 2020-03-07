O.J. Simpson dons a face mask and panic buys toilet paper and water amid coronavirus fears 

O.J. Simpson donned a face mask for a trip to Costco where he panic bought masses of toilet paper and water as coronavirus fears continued to sweep the US and the death toll mounted.

Anxious shoppers have been racing to stock up on essential items, lining up outside Costco stores on Friday morning as they waited for doors to open, amid concerns the outbreak could worsen.

And it seems the virus is scaring everyone – even Simpson, the one-time felon who was sensationally acquitted of the brutal murders of Nicole Simpson and Ron Goldman before serving nine years in prison for robbery and kidnapping.

The ‘Juice’ posted a photo of himself on Twitter early Friday morning wearing a face mask outside a Costco with a trolley full of emergency supplies.

The caption read: ‘Coronavirus? Who’s afraid?’

Simpson’s trolley included 60 toilet rolls, 12 kitchen rolls, paper party cups, and at least three cases of water bottles.

His post sparked a lot of attention on social media, with 11,400 retweets and 61,400 likes as of Friday night.

Several Twitter users commented on the post comparing Simpson’s suspected ‘death rate’ to that of the deadly disease.

‘Statistically I may have a better chance of being killed by you than the virus,’ one user tweeted.

Another commented: ‘Deaths in the U.S. from Coronavirus: 14. Deaths in the U.S. from OJ Simpson: 2.’

‘What kind of a person buys only paper towel and water bottles,’ one person tweeted, before someone else replied: ‘Someone trying to clean blood off their shoes.’

Simpson was at the center of the ‘Trial of the Century’ when he was accused of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman back in 1995.

Represented by a legal ‘Dream Team’, he was acquitted by a jury in a controversial verdict that split the country along racial lines.

However, in a civil trial, Simpson was unanimously found responsible for the wrongful deaths of Nicole and Goldman and ordered to pay $33.5 million to the Goldman and Brown families.

Much of the criminal trial hinged on a glove found on Simpson’s estate and soaked in the victim’s blood.

However, the prosecution unraveled when Simpson was asked to put on the gloves and they were too small for him.

Many social media users poked fun at the glove saga, asking if the former American footballer was shopping for a new pair.

‘He’s at Costco getting a new pair of gloves. His old ones are doused in a red liquid,’ one person tweeted.

Another posted a link to some black gloves to buy from the superstore.

Simpson is far from alone in his stockpiling for what many fear could be a mass quarantine over the coronavirus outbreak.

Many Costco outlets have begun to tighten rations that they had put on products in a bid to spread supply.

Several stores reduced the number of packets of flour, sugar and rice each customer is allowed to buy from five to two per customer.

It comes as the US death toll from coronavirus rose to 17 Friday, after three new deaths were recorded in Washington state and Florida recorded its first two.

On Thursday it was reported that Costco sales for the month of February were up a whopping 12.4% on last year.

‘Members are turning to us for a variety of items associated with preparing for and dealing with a virus,’ Costco CFO Richard Galanti told analysts Thursday, according to KTLA-TV.

The profits are expected to push over into March, with an analyst from investment bank UBS stating: ‘As consumers prioritize a dwindling number of trips to stores, [Costco] will likely be at the top of the list. Over the long-term, we think the stock-ups will help accelerate [Costco’s] share gains.’

Shoppers in all 50 states fear they could be quarantined due to the coronavirus, prompting them to load up on essential items – and boost Costco profits in the process.

On Thursday, cops were called to The Chino Hills Costco for a disturbance after the store ran out of bottled water and toilet paper.

But elsewhere in the state, other Costco customers were keeping calm as they waited in line to pay for their supplies.

Lines for the cashier snaked back deep into a Costco outlet in Los Feliz, with carts full of bottled water, toilet paper and paper towels.

Many customers wore face masks in a bid to protect themselves from coronavirus – a day after California declared a state of emergency after a resident died in relation to the illness.

As of Friday night, over 60 Californians had tested positive to COVID-19 and one person had died.

While the northwest may be the part of the country currently hardest hit by the coronavirus, state’s in the southeast have also been affected.

Video showed long lines at a Costco in Miami, where one worker confirmed to the DailyMail.com they only get two palates a day of Clorox Disinfecting wipes per store.

Meanwhile, residents in Georgia were seen loading up their pick-ups with toilet paper and bottled water.

Sales of hand sanitizers alone were up 73 percent in the four weeks ending February 22 compared to the same period a year ago, according to market research firm Nielsen.

Most if not all pharmacies and supermarkets have been out of face masks for more than a month, with little hope of restocking anytime soon as the US faces a shortage.

Florida recorded its first two deaths from coronavirus late Friday.

Meanwhile in New York City, stores and supermarkets were also selling out of hand sanitizer and face masks on Friday.

Many who managed to secure the masks were seen wearing them as they commuted around Manhattan.

Many residents took subways to stock up on supplies Friday, and appeared to be taking all precautions, with several also seen donning gloves or using tissues to hold on to the train’s poles.

City residents have been left shaken after a Midtown lawyer tested positive to coronavirus and infected more than a dozen other people before he realized he was afflicted with the illness.

With more diagnoses confirmed in New York Thursday, shoppers flooded a Costco in Brooklyn.

The store warned customers there would be a limit to amount of water and rice they could buy Thursday. Amazon is also warning same-day grocery customers that delivery may be limited.

At least 44 people have tested positive to coronavirus across New York State, with most linked to a Manhattan lawyer who lives in Westchester.

In neighboring Connecticut, a Costco in Norwalk was bustling Thursday, despite the state having no residents test positive to coronavirus.

One man purchased Red Bull, Gatroade, zip lock bags and tinned tomatoes, appearing to anticipate the fact he may soon be quarantined in his home and unable to make it to the local grocer.

Meanwhile, shoppers in New Jersey made a dash to Costco, after a resident tested positive to COVID-19 in their state.

As in New York, popular items were rationed in a bid to ensure there was enough for each customer.

Elsewhere in the Northeast, a Costco store at King of Prussia mall in Pennsylvania was low on supplies, after customers raided the shelves.