O2 Lifts Cap on UK Voice Minutes During Coronavirus Pandemic

O2 is stepping up to support its customers during the current pandemic by giving its pay monthly customers a break for the foreseeable future.

The network has already announced its plan to whitelist a number of helpful websites so they won’t eat into your data allowance, including those that offer financial and mental health advice, and now it’s lifting the cap on voice minutes to give all of its pay monthly contract customers unlimited domestic calls. O2 CEO Mark Evans said:

“I’m delighted to see the industry and government working together to help the UK at this critical time. At O2 we have long-established policies in place to support our customers, and right now, digital connectivity is more important than ever as we connect our customers to vital services and their loved ones.”

Most pay monthly contracts include unlimited minutes and texts anyway, but I guess if for some reason your particular contract doesn’t, welcome to the club. O2 lists what these minutes are usually inclusive of on its website:

It doesn’t usually include:

The offer comes into play at the end of this week, but won’t include enterprise or SMB customers.

