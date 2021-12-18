Oakley Carlson’s 6-year-old sister claims’she’s been eaten by wolves,’ and that’mom told her to keep quiet,’ according to police.

Oakley, a five-year-old girl, has been missing since last Monday, when authorities received a tip from a concerned citizen and conducted a welfare check on her.

Oakley’s six-year-old sister told authorities during an interview that her sister “was no longer around,” according to Brad Johansson, the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office Undersheriff.

He didn’t say whether the sibling added anything to that statement.

However, court documents show that Oakley’s sister and brother provided detectives with some disturbing information.

Oakley’s mother, Jordan Bowers, said in an interview with the nine-year-old brother that he would “put Oakley in the closet, possibly under a stairwell,” and that he “has witnessed Jordan beat Oakley with a belt and has been concerned about her starvation.”

According to court documents, her sister claimed that “her mother Jordan had told her not to talk about Oakley” and that “she had gone out into the woods and been eaten by wolves.”

Jordan Bowers and Andrew Carlson, Oakley’s parents, are being held on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with her disappearance.

As part of their investigation into Oakley’s whereabouts, investigators in Oakville, Washington, are looking into a fire at the Carlson family’s home.

According to local FOX affiliate KCPQ, a friend of the couple set up a GoFundMe account in mid-November, with photos showing damage to their home.

The fundraiser is no longer active, and it’s unclear how much money was raised for the family, if any at all.

On December 7, the sheriff’s office issued a missing child alert, asking the public to keep an eye out for Oakley and stating that they did not know when she was last seen.

“Detectives and search and rescue personnel are currently searching the child’s home and property.

“The investigation is in its early stages,” according to a press release.

“A precise date of the child’s last sighting has yet to be determined.”

Oakley’s parents couldn’t explain where she was when deputies asked, according to KOMO.

As a result, divers and cadaver dogs were brought in to search the 300-acre property where their house is located in the hopes of finding the girl.

Bowers’ arrest on suspicion of manslaughter in the disappearance of her daughter isn’t her first time in trouble.

According to KOMO, she has a criminal record that includes felony convictions for drugs and theft.

According to KCPQ, Carlson is a former Aberdeen Police Officer who was decommissioned in 2017 for making false and misleading statements.

