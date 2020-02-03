Oatlands crash: Locals tell of horror at crash scene

A local woman who sat stroking the head of a lifeless young girl just moments after she was killed in the Oatlands tragedy has recalled how motherly instincts kicked in and she ‘simply couldn’t leave her’ alone.

Just moments after hearing an enormous bang shortly before 8pm on Saturday night came the harrowing sound of a young girl, screaming: ‘Help me, help me please.’

From the backyard of her home, Margret Primc was able to see across Oatlands Golf Course to the Bettington Road where a car had crashed through a fence.

What she didn’t know at that point was that four young children had been killed.

The full horror of the moments leading up to the crash and the scene that faced local residents who rushed to help can now be revealed.

Still in shock more than 48 hours after the accident, Ms Primc told how after ringing Triple Zero she rushed to join partner John Matheson who had run to the scene.

She immediately came across Angelina Abdallah, 12, who was unconscious on the ground and helped another man perform CPR.

‘There I was doing mouth-to-mouth on this 12-year-old and the paramedics came and checked her vitals and pronounced her dead,’ Ms Primc told Daily Mail Australia.

‘I thought “I can’t leave you darling”, so I stayed with her for a while like a mother.

‘I just sat there for a while and stroked her head and kissed her on the forehead, and tidied her top a bit because it had ridden up.

‘Later that night I saw the mother and she just said: “Thank you, I couldn’t bare to go near her”.’

Terri Horton was in the front yard of her home – less than 200 metres away from the crash site – when her dog approached the children as they walked past in a group on their way to the local shops.

‘They were talking and giggling, and the dog was on a leash but he loves attention so he ran over closer to them,’ she told Daily Mail Australia.

‘I walked inside to get the bins and then as I walked out a few minutes later I heard this bang. It was so loud, I thought a car had crashed into a house.’

But the sound that followed was worse.

‘All I could hear was a little girl, screaming at the top of her lungs,’ Mrs Horton said.

She ran inside and yelled out to her husband John to come and help, who joined a group of other men already running to the scene.

‘I was watching the tennis when Terri came in and yelled out to me,’ Mr Horton said.

‘I ran out the front and there were a few other men from the other houses nearby on the way already, we were all just running down there.’

Ahead of him was another man – who did not want to be named – who knew the Abdallah family.

He said when he heard the screams and began running to the scene he had no idea that he would find the children of his close friend dead.

‘You don’t want to know what I saw, you really don’t. It’s the stuff of nightmares,’ he recalled.

‘I ran down and was there within 10 to 15 seconds and they were gone. Some of the neighbours performed CPR but they were gone.

‘We just can’t believe it. They are the last people this deserved to happen to.’

When John Horton arrived just seconds later he immediately ran to help the girl who just moments earlier had been screaming.

By now she had entered into a state of shock, so Mr Horton offered her his phone so she could call her parents.

‘The poor little girl, she was so strong but just in total shock,’ he said.

‘When I was walking down I initially thought there were seven bodies and someone had said “they’re all dead”, but then two of the girls got up.

‘I gave the oldest girl my phone and said “call your parents”. She did and they were at the scene a few minutes later, even before the ambulance had arrived.

‘You just can’t describe it. It was heartbreaking.’

Police allege Samuel William Davidson was three times over the legal limit when his blue Mitsubishi Triton allegedly veered out-of-control and hit the group of children.

He is facing a total of 20 charges, including four counts of manslaughter.

But the same residents who ran to help say a horror crash like this has been a long time coming.

They claim that cars regularly run off the road at the same point and are calling for serious safety improvements to prevent the tragedy happening again.

‘Do we need a roundabout at the intersection of York Street and Bettington Road? I don’t know the answer, but something has to be done,’ Mr Horton said.

‘Just a few months ago we had another car run off the road at the exact same spot.

‘It ended up going through the fence and on the golf course, and the golf course had to pay for a new fence.’

Ian Turner who also lives on York Street said that his car was hit by a drunk driver on Bettington Road in 2016.

That car also veered off the road and through the fence at the Oatlands golf course.

Friends and loved ones of the Abdallah and Sakr families gathered back at the scene of the horror incident on Monday night for a small vigil.

Among hundreds of bouquets of flowers that line Bettington Road they said a rosary and prayed for the four dead children.