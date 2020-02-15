Oatlands ‘drunk driver’ crash: GoFundMe launched to support medical costs for Charbel Kassas

The parents of a young boy fighting for his life after being struck by a car allegedly driven by a drunk driver are unable to afford his medical bills.

Charbel Kassas, 11, was critically injured when an out of control car slammed into him while walking with his cousins to get ice cream on February 1 in Oatlands in Sydney’s north west.

His sister Mabelle, 12, was also injured in the horror accident.

Their parents Assaad and Rania have only been in Australia for a short time and do not have access to Medicare.

Charbel is in a coma at Westmead Children’s Hospital and is in a critical condition with serious injuries to his spine and brain.

Family friends launched a GoFundMe page to help the Kassas family with spiraling medical expenses.

‘All medical expenses are out of pocket and will increase dramatically. They need to be by their son’s bedside and he will require full time care,’ the page read.

‘We are now seeking for the communities help and contribution. Any donation made towards this beautiful humble family is greatly appreciated.’

As of Sunday morning, a total of $35,000 has been raised of $100,000 goal.

Abdallah siblings Sienna, 8, Angelina, 12, and Antony, 13, also died in the accident in Oatlands, Sydney’s north-west, alongside their 11-year-old cousin Veronique Sakr.

Samuel William Davidson, 29, was allegedly three times the legal blood alcohol limit when he drove into the group of seven children.

He is facing 20 charges, including four counts of manslaughter following the four children’s deaths.

A funeral for the Abdallah siblings will be held at the Our Lady of Lebanon Co-Cathedral in Harris Park on Monday morning.

Danny and Leila Abdallah, who lost three children in the tragedy, have been regulars at the site of the car crash in the recent days.

Less than 12 hours after the accident happened, Mr Abdallah bravely fronted media to pay tribute to his son and two daughters.

‘I’m numb… that’s what I feel at the moment,’ he said.

‘These kids were just walking innocently, enjoying each other’s company … and this morning I woke up and I have lost three kids.

‘I told them to go for a walk, a little walk and stay together. ‘You guys should be OK’.