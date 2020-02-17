Oatlands father Danny Abdallah calls for road reform after children were killed by ‘drink driver’

The grieving father of three children killed by an alleged ‘drunk driver’ has again called for the alcohol limit to be reduced to zero to prevent any future tragedies.

Last week Danny Abdallah told Daily Mail Australia the NSW state government should scrap the current blood alcohol limit of 0.5 – and this weekend he doubled down.

Just days after burying his son Antony, 13, and daughters Angelina, 12, and Sienna, 9, the grieving father called for security guards to be able to take keys off patrons who appear intoxicated and for interlock devices to become mandatory.

‘I’m a drinker, but I think the alcohol limit should be zero.’ he told Daily Mail Australia.

‘I think you should just know that you can’t have any, that you can only have water, so the temptation isn’t there.

‘People think “I’ll just have one more, I’ll be all right” because they don’t want to get a taxi or an Uber, or they’ve spent all their money on the night out.

‘We have to do something.’

Mr Abdallah told The Sunday Telegraph he wants licensed venues and security guards to be able to confiscate car keys from intoxicated punters to stop them driving.

In addition, he suggested that breath alcohol ignition interlock devices should be a mandatory feature in all cars.

Ignition interlock devices are breathalysers for an individual’s vehicle that prevent people from driving their car if they blow over the limit.

A fortnight on from the horror tragedy that claimed their three children, Mr Abdallah also said he and his wife are still in the depths of grief.

‘We are taking it hour by hour,’ he said.

‘That’s all we can do. We are literally taking it hour by hour.’

Samuel William Davidson, 29, was lost control of his 4WD and mounted the kerb as the three Abdallah children, their cousin Veronique Sakr, and three other relatives walked to the shops.

Police allege Davidson had begun drinking 13 hours before the accident.

Facing 20 charges, including four counts of manslaughter, he is due back in court in April.

On Monday, thousands gathered with the Abdallah family at Our Lady of Lebanon co-cathedral to farewell the three Abdallah children.

Leanna Abdallah, 10, who was walking with her siblings at the time of the accident but miraculously escaped any major injury, clutched her parents’ hands throughout the two-hour service.

A day later, the grieving Abdallah parents stood by their cousin Bridget Sakr as she farewelled her daughter.