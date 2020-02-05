Oatlands tragedy: Kassas parents ‘praying to God’ their son will recover

A little girl who survived the horrific Oatlands ‘drink driving’ tragedy is back at home recovering while her younger brother continues his fight for life.

Mabelle Kassas, 12, and Charbel Kassas, 11, were both injured when an out of control car ploughed into them as they walked to get ice cream on Saturday night.

Charbel was so critically injured that paramedics were forced to intubate him at the scene, before rushing him to hospital under police escort.

Their father Assaad Kassas gave permission for Daily Mail Australia to publish photographs of his two children, as he begged the community to continue praying for his boy’s recovery.

The two Kassas kids were walking in a group with five other children, when they were struck by accused drunk driver Samuel William Davidson, at Oatlands, in Sydney’s north west.

The horrific accident killed Antony, 13, Angelina, 12 and Sienna Abdallah, 9, and their cousin Veronique Sakr, 11.

Mabelle, Charbel and a third girl were taken to Westmead Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Mr Kassas said he and his wife Rania have kept a bedside vigil willing Charbel to pull through, but it was still touch and go for the child.

‘Mabelle is OK, she’s been released from hospital,’ he said.

‘(But) Charbel is still in a coma. We’ve prayed to God to help us and we hope he will help us.’

An aunt of the boy told Daily Mail Australia that Charbel has horrific injuries to his body as well as significant brain injuries.

‘They are going to slowly bring him out of the coma to asses the extent of his brain injuries,’ the aunt said.

The two siblings were keen dancers and regulars at the Intricate School of Hip Hop in Parramatta.

‘Our deepest condolences go out to the Abdallah, Sakr, Kassias families,’ the dance school posted in a message to Facebook.

‘Two of our students Charbel and Mabelle Kassas were also involved but were lucky enough to survive the horrific accident.’

Friends of the Kassas siblings at Maronite College of the Holy Family came together for a prayer session at the school chapel on Tuesday morning.

The school’s principal Sister Irene Boughosn said students and teachers would be supporting the families involved in anyway they could.

‘May the Lord give them strength and be with the families and loved ones at this time of struggle,’ Sr Boughosn said in a statement.

‘Our heartfelt sympathies and prayers are with all those that are suffering during this time.’

Their three Abdallah cousins will be farewelled at Our Lady of Lebanon, right next to their school, on Monday.

Hundreds of mourners – many of whom have prayed at the makeshift memorial at the scene of the accident – are expected to pack out the cathedral.

Thousands of bouquets of flowers have been left along the fenceline of the Oatlands Golf Course on Bettington Road, where the accident happened.

Danny and Leila Abdallah, who lost three children in the tragedy, have been regulars at the site in the recent days.

Less than 12 hours after the accident happened, Mr Abdallah bravely fronted media to pay tribute to his son and two daughters.

‘I’m numb… that’s what I feel at the moment,’ he said.

‘These kids were just walking innocently, enjoying each other’s company … and this morning I woke up and I have lost three kids.

‘I told them to go for a walk, a little walk and stay together. ‘You guys should be OK’.

‘This is a one-in-a-million chance thing (that has happened).’

Bridget and Bob Sakr, the parents of Veronique Sakr, visited the Bettington Road site on Tuesday to pray arm-in-arm with their young son Michael.

The grief-stricken family said they had been taken back by the support offered not just by relatives or friends, but people from all across Australia.

‘Today is really a time to reflect upon the memory of our beautiful little girl Veronique,’ a spokesperson for the parents said.

‘We are extremely grateful for the support that we have experienced from the general public.

‘There has been an enormous outpouring of grief and love from the local community, to right throughout Australia and we are eternally grateful for the support we have received.’

A date for the funeral of the Santa Sabina Student is yet to be determined.