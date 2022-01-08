Obama pays tribute to Harry Reid, the late Senate Majority Leader, as a man “who got things done.”

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former President Barack Obama remembered Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid on Saturday as a man “who got things done,” as Democratic leaders from across the country gathered to remember Reid as a man whose impatience for pleasantries was part of a drive to improve the lives of ordinary Americans.

Despite coming from a childhood of poverty and deprivation in Nevada, Reid’s influence on some of the most important legislation of the twenty-first century was evident at his Las Vegas memorial service.

Before an honor guard bore a flag-draped casket to the well of a hushed auditorium, President Joe Biden escorted Reid’s widow, Landra Reid, to her seat at the start of services.

During an invitation-only memorial for the longtime Senate leader on Saturday, Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer described Reid as a “truly honest and original character” to mourners.

The eulogy was delivered by former President Barack Obama, who credited Reid for his ascension to the White House.

Obama said Reid “didn’t do it to burnish his own legacy” when he helped pass the Affordable Care Act, recalling how his family was so poor when Reid was a child that Reid pulled out one of his father’s teeth.

“He did it for his family and for the people back home who needed someone to look out for them when no one else did.”

“Harry was able to get things done,” Obama said.

Reid passed away in December of this year.

28 died of pancreatic cancer complications at home in Henderson, Nevada, at the age of 82.

Biden worked with Reid for eight years as vice president and spent two decades in the Senate with him.

According to White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, Biden thought Reid was “one of the greatest leaders in Senate history.”

In his remarks, Schumer mentioned the month of January.

6 insurgency in Washington, and the bravery displayed by Capitol Police officers, harkening back to Reid’s days as a Capitol police officer while attending George Washington University.

“Harry was a guardian and steward of the Senate in so many ways, literally and figuratively,” Schumer said.

Leif, Reid’s son, recalled his father’s well-known habit of…

