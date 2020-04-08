Obiri makes best of isolation, targets strong return

NAIROBI, April 6 (Xinhua) — Olympic 5,000m silver medalist Hellen Obiri has urged fellow athletes to follow social distancing and practice good hygiene standards.

Obiri, the world 5,000m champion, who has been forced to amend her training program, says she only has one session in the morning to train. She believes, like other sectors, sports will have to suffer initially before order is restored.

However, she believes she will emerge out of the self-quarantine stronger and ready to battle her way to the top to win the only medal missing in her collection, Olympic gold.

“I have to train alone and it is difficult. It requires a lot of discipline and focus because distractions are many,” Obiri said on Monday in Nairobi.

“These are difficult times, which call for special measures. As athletes and role models we must sensitize the need to keep safe and follow government directives. We must be very careful, that is why I can only afford to train once a day.”

With no Diamond League meetings and the World Athletics Continental Tour having been postponed, Obiri has had to be careful not to peak too soon.

“There will be time for action and the important thing now is to remain safe and healthy. When everything is done and there is no coronavirus, we will train as a team and compete at the highest stage again,” she said.

World Athletics President Seb Coe has said it will be a lot harder to stage all competitions in 2020 when the situation allows and athletes will have to select which events to take part in after COVID-19 is defeated.