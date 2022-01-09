Oceans should not be treated as a “free grocery store,” according to renowned oceanographer Sylvia Earle.

Oceans should no longer be treated as a “free grocery store,” according to renowned oceanographer Sylvia Earle.

Sylvia Earle believes that deep-sea creatures are entitled to the same respect as land-based wildlife.

It’s probably no surprise that oceanographer Dr. Sylvia Earle considers the sea her home after spending the better part of seven decades underwater.

She tells me, “After all, the majority of life on Earth is out there, down there, in the ocean.”

“I discovered a long time ago that it’s where the action is,” Earle says. But as she nears the end of her life, Earle has risen to speak out about the state of the world’s oceans.

She cautions, “We need to remove the blinders.”

Earle, 86, is a living legend in the field of ocean conservation and is affectionately known as “Her Deepness.”

She earned her PhD in phycology (the study of algae) in 1966, at a time when women’s career options were limited. In 1970, she was chosen to lead the first all-female team of aquanauts on Tektite II, a project that allowed scientists to live underwater for two months off the coast of the United States Virgin Islands.

After that, there were record-breaking deep sea dives, a stint as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) first female chief scientist, numerous deep sea expeditions, and dozens of books, including her most recent, National Geographic Ocean: A Global Odyssey by Sylvia Earle, published last month.

Despite her success on land, she continues to be most inspired underwater.

“When I go out into the ocean, I am filled with joy.”

There’s also the thrill.

The thrill of discovering something unexpected every time.

From the surface to the deepest depths, life exists.”

But those happy moments underwater are now tainted by the knowledge that the oceans are in danger.

Climate change is a life-threatening threat, but Earle believes there is another “big blue elephant in the room” that needs to be addressed: fishing.

Her apprehension has been growing for decades.

She recalls sitting in a NOAA fisheries meeting in the early 1990s and hearing that 90% of Atlantic bluefin tuna stocks had been depleted since 1970.

“‘What are we trying to do with them? Exterminate them?” she recalls saying.

“Because if that’s the case, we’ve only got 10% left!”

