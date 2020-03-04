Oconee County plane crash: Multiple people killed after air traffic control loses contact

The single engine plane crashed near Athens, Georgia, during a flight from South Carolina to Alabama

Three people are believed to have died after a plane crashed after losing contact with air traffic control.

The single engine Pipe PA-46 came down near Athens, Georgia, in the United States, at around 4.35pm local time.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office reported there were “secondary explosions” after the plane crashed in a remote location.

It was initially reported that ‘multiple people’ had died, but the sheriff’s office later said that it believed three people were on the plane, with nobody surviving the crash.

A statement by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said: “Controllers lost contact with the aircraft as it was flying over Oconee County enroute from the Columbia Metropolitan Airport in South Carolina to the Tuscaloosa National Airport in Alabama.”

The plane ignited and there were further explosions after the initial crash, AJC reports.

Nearby roads were all closed as emergency services attended the scene of the wreckage.

There were no injuries reported on the ground, with the people on board the plane the only casualties.

The FAA added that it would investigate the incident along with the National Transportation Safety Board to determine the probable cause of the crash.