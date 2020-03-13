O’Connor to make Reds return against Bulls

James O’Connor’s back for the Queensland Reds on Saturday but coach Brad Thorn’s found no room for in-form halfback Tate McDermott, who will come off the bench in their crucial Super Rugby clash with the Bulls.

McDermott, who was this week referred to in former Wallabies captain Andrew Slack’s NewsCorp column as the Reds’ best player this season, was rotated out of the starting side that lost 24-20 to the Crusaders last weekend.

Scott Malolua has retained his berth, leaving the opportunistic McDermott and Isaac Lucas, who played well in the No.10 in Christchurch, as late-game finishers.

O’Connor will replace Lucas in the driver’s seat after overcoming an ankle injury while Hunter Paisami’s knee injury has forced Chris Feauai-Sautia to shift in from the wing and allowed Bryce Hegarty to return on the right flank.

Hegarty’s return should also resolve the Reds’ goalkicking woes after they missed all four conversion attempts in the narrow loss to the Crusaders.

Thorn has also made changes in the forward pack with prop Dane Zander to make his first Super Rugby start.

Angus Blyth joins Harry Hockings in the second row with Lukhan Salakaia-Loto moving back to No.6.

On the bench, Harry Hoopert returns while there’s also a potential Super Rugby debut for Jack Straker following his elevation into the Reds’ squad as injury cover for front row pair Feao Fotuaika (foot) and Dave Feao (scapula).

The Reds have led or shared the half-time lead in all six games this season but have just one win to their name to sit 10 points behind conference leaders the Brumbies.

It makes their clash against the Pretoria-based Bulls (1-4) vital, ahead of four consecutive games against conference rivals.

“Fundamentally we got a lot of things right, created a lot of opportunities,” assistant coach Jim McKay said.

“We need to be able to finish our line-breaks better … we need to be more ruthless, patient and precise.

“Hopefully that’ll get us on the other side of the ledger.”

Reds team: Jock Campbell, Bryce Hegarty, Chris Feauai-Sautia, Hamish Stewart, Henry Speight, James O’Connor, Scott Malolua, Harry Wilson, Liam Wright (c), Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Harry Hockings, Angus Blyth, Taniela Tupou, Alex Mafi, Dane Zander. Reserves: Ed Craig, Harry Hoopert, Jack Straker, Angus Scott-Young, Fraser McReight, Tate McDermott, Isaac Lucas, Filipo Daugunu.