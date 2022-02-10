Octopus Energy has launched a new trial offering lower energy bills this month.

Octopus Energy has launched a trial that aims to reward customers with free electricity if they reduce their consumption.

This month, Octopus Energy is offering free electricity to its smart meter customers as part of a new trial aimed at getting consumers to use less energy during peak hours.

Customers will receive personalized reduction targets to cut down on their usage and receive free electricity, reducing grid stress.

The trial, which was launched in collaboration with the National Grid Electricity System Operator, comes at a time when energy bills are on the rise and millions of people are looking for ways to save money.

With the news that wholesale costs are continuing to rise and the price cap is set to rise to £1,971 in April, many Octopus customers will be looking to take advantage of this offer.

I explain how the trial works and how to sign up.

All Octopus Energy smart meter customers are eligible for the trial, which will run from February 11 to March 31.

They’ll be given a two-hour time slot and told to use 40-60% less than usual during that time.

Peak hours, also known as events, are expected to be between 12 and 2 a.m., 9 and 11 a.m., and 4:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Customers will be informed of the event’s time slot and exact electricity reduction target the day before.

Octopus will determine individual energy reduction targets by analyzing historical smart meter data to determine what constitutes a statistically significant change in usage.

It will then calculate each customer’s target, which will be unique.

For example, if a person’s evening consumption is normally 2kWh, Octopus may request that it be reduced to 1kWh.

Octopus will provide free electricity for the remaining energy used during the two-hour windows if customers meet their goals.

“Octopus Energy has pioneered energy trials that put consumers in the driver’s seat, allowing them to save money when energy is cheaper and greener,” said Greg Jackson, founder and CEO of Octopus Energy Group.

“We are pleased that National Grid ESO has decided to join us in our efforts to create a smart grid.”

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Could you get free electricity this month? Octopus Energy launches new trial offering reduced energy bills