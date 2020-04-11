“Odegaard is hyperprofessional, almost like a robot”

Martin Odegaard, one of the revelation players in the Spanish league, is set to play for Real Madrid next season, according to Leonid Slutski, the Norwegian’s former coach at Dutch Vitesse.

“I am sure that Martin is ready to play today at Real Madrid,” said Slutski, current coach of Rubín Kazán, in a telephone conversation since his confinement in Moscow.

Slutski, who coached Odegaard at Vitesse for one season (2018-19), is convinced that the Norwegian left-hander, on loan to Real Sociedad, is already a budding star of world football and will triumph on the white team.

“It will not be; He is already a soccer player of the highest level. He is capable of fighting for a position in any team in the world. If Madrid gives him the opportunity, Martin will end up playing, “he insists.

The Russian, who was champion of the league with CSKA Moscow and coach of his country at Euro 2016, was definitely convinced that Odegaard has a level for Real Madrid when he saw this season the matches that faced Zidane’s team and Real Sociedad .

“When I saw how he played for Santiago Bernabeu, I was absolutely convinced that he has the individual quality to play for Madrid,” he explained.

In his opinion, the 21-year-old Norwegian is a “universal” player, who can play “almost at every position on the attack line.” “The team layout is not a problem for him. You can play both 10 and in the band, if possible right. It does not matter if it is a 4-4-2 or a 4-4-3. By looking for a defect, ideally it should be faster. It lacks a little initial speed, it is not like Mbappé, “he said.

In addition, he added: «It is very strong on a psychological level. It has great self-confidence. You can play stably for a long time. ”

He also highlights that the Norwegian is “a great professional”, who dedicates “several hours a day” to working in the gym and eats “correctly”.

“He is hyperprofessional. Almost like a robot. Martin has one of the highest levels of professionalism I have ever seen in my life, “he stressed.

Slutski maintains a close relationship with Odegaard, with whom he spoke on the phone this week. “That he is playing like this at Real Sociedad is no surprise to me, since last year he already played at a very high level with me in Holland,” he said, referring to eleven goals and twelve assists in his only season at Vitesse.

He acknowledges that the year and a half that Martin played on loan at the Dutch Heerenveen was a slowdown in his progression. You can’t say he was fine at the Heerenveen. His statistical data was poor and he did not progress. Martin was a disappointment in his first two seasons in the Netherlands. Meanwhile, we were looking for players in that position. We wanted to strengthen the line of attack, “he said.

The Russian explains that it was fortunate that they both met at Vitesse, since he considers himself a “specialist” in “reviving” great talents who for some reason have failed to meet expectations.

«For myself, reviving Martin’s career was a great challenge. Martin, his agent, and I agreed very quickly. For him it was a small leap forward, since Vitesse was a stronger team, “he said.

He had to work psychologically with the Norwegian, since, as he now admits, “he is not the most open and sociable player in the world.” “Fortunately, I did it and last season was the best of his career. His performance at Vitesse was very important to him and allowed him to receive many offers, not only from Real Sociedad, but also from Liverpool and Ajax. And it was that he was one of the best players in the Dutch championship, “he said.

For this reason, according to Slutski, the Norwegian is “very grateful” to them and they regularly talk about sports and everyday aspects.

“It is very pleasant to participate in Odegaard’s growth as a footballer. We talked this week and he told me that he is very happy, tremendously happy in Real Sociedad, both with the team and in the city, “he said.

In his conversations, Odegaard speaks highly of both teammates and his current coach on the Basque team. “He gets along very well with his peers, especially with Isak. Well, it is logical, since one is Norwegian and the other Swedish. They have a kind of Scandinavian brotherhood. He is very happy to play in La Liga and in a team like Real Sociedad ”, he adds.

For this reason, about the possibility that he will continue for another year in San Sebastián and delay his jump to the Madrid team, where he arrived as a diamond in the rough in 2015, he prefers to abstain. “It is clear that Real Madrid will decide their future with Martin at the end of the season. What if he can stay one more year at Real Sociedad? I dont know. What I am sure of is that he is ready to play for Madrid next season, ”he said. .