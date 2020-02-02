Odion Ighalo foresaw Man Utd move four years ago and idolised Andy Cole

Manchester United loanee Odion Ighalo had his sights on a move to Old Trafford back in 2016

Manchester United confirmed the shock signing of former Watford striker Odion Ighalo on transfer deadline day.

Although it’s far to say that the move came out of the blue, that doesn’t mean the 30-year-old hadn’t been hoping for the transfer for years.

Ighalo revealed in 2016 that he are up as a United fan, naming Andy Cole and Dwight Yorke as his idols.

He said: “I’m not sure I’d say no if United called. They were my team growing up.

“I loved watching Andy Cole and Dwight Yorke on TV.

“They were my idols and playing at Old Trafford has always been a dream.”

The Nigeria forward has joined on a loan deal from Shanghai Greenland Shenhua having joined them from Changchun Yatai back in 2018.

Ighalo has Premier League experience from his time with the Hornets, scoring 15 goals in 37 fixtures during the 2015/16 campaign.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said when asked about the unexpected move: “Odion is an experienced player.

“He will come in and give us an option of a different type of centre-forward for the short spell he’s staying with us.

“A great lad and very professional, he will make the most of his time here.”

The 30-year-old was the top scorer at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, with United fans left split over the announcement.

Although Ighalo won’t be playing against Wolves on Saturday, his new team-mate Bruno Fernandes could start.

Solskjaer said of the Portugal international: “You can see now in January how much he means to them and they wanted to keep him.

“So for us we’re just happy to finally get it over the line. It’s a player that we’ve said months, but we’ve followed him for years, but he’s grown gradually in that period as well.

“More and more mature, more and more assured performances, he’s a great leader of his team and even with all the speculation that’s been around him.

“Probably every club in Europe has been linked with him and he’s stayed focused and played some fantastic football for Sporting.”