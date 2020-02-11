Odion Ighalo pulled out of Man Utd training camp at last minute due amid travel issue

Man Utd will be heading to sunny Spain for a training camp but deadline day signing Odion Ighalo won’t be joining them after the decision was made to leave him at home

Manchester United new boy Odion Ighalo will not be joining his team-mates at their training camp in Spain amid fears he won’t be allowed back into the UK.

The Nigerian signed for United on deadline day but is yet to step on to the field for his new team.

Preparations are being made to ensure the striker is fit enough to make his debut for the club when they reconvene after the winter break.

But travel restrictions may prevent Ighalo leaving the British Isles and returning without any problems so a decision has been made to let him stay in Manchester, reports Simon Stone.

United are already facing a crisis in attack with Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s only two fit and available options.

Ighalo has spent the past four seasons in China, most recently with Shanghai Shenhua, but he isn’t the only player who won’t be on the plane as Paul Pogba is also left out.

The Frenchman is recovering from surgery having spent the vast majority of the season out with injury, but that hasn’t stopped him being a disruptive influence as he continues to seek a move away.

Youngsters Scott McTominay and Axel Tuanzebe are also both staying at home having been sidelined with injury themselves.

The Scottish international was beginning to grow in influence in the United midfield and Solskjaer will be keen to have him back as soon as possible.

A trip to west London to take on Chelsea is next up for the Red Devils before their Europa League knockout clash with Club Brugge.

United’s most recent outing, which saw Bruno Fernandes make his debut, saw them draw 0-0 with Wolves at Old Trafford to leave them six points short of fourth place.