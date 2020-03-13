Odion Ighalo shares exciting Bruno Fernandes and Man Utd prediction

The Red Devils team-mates played together in Serie A a decade ago and Ighalo reckons Fernandes will be ‘unbelievable’ once he’s fully adapted to his new environment

Odion Ighalo says Manchester United fans should expect to be even more impressed by Bruno Fernandes once he has fully got to grips with the tempo of Premier League following his January arrival from Sporting Lisbon.

Fernandes has hit the ground running at Old Trafford in far more impressive style than some of United’s previous big-money signings such as Angel Di Maria and Alexis Sanchez.

The Portugual international has racked up three goals and four assists in nine games since his £68m move, and he pulled the strings once again in midfield as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side hammered LASK 5-0 in the Europa League on Thursday night.

And Ighalo, who also joined United in January, albeit only on loan, says fans have only seen a small glimpse of Fernandes’ potential so far.

“It’s not my first time playing with Bruno. I played with him at Udinese back in 2010,” he told the BBC.

“He’s a great player. He has vision. He’s the guy who wants the ball because he can do something fantastic with it if you give him space. He’s a good passer of the ball and he’s what this team needs to score goals.

“You’re still going to see more and better from him because he is still getting used to the Premier League. When he’s finally settled Bruno Fernandes is going to do well in this team.

“Before I came here I knew Manchester United were looking at him and I was hoping they would get him because he is a good player and I knew he was going to change the dynamic of the team.

“He’s not going to have the best game every time but what he is going to bring to the team is going to be unbelievable.”

Ighalo’s superb goal set United on their way to an Austrian demolition job against LASK.

Daniel James, Juan Mata, Mason Greenwood and Andreas Pereira all scored in the rout which effectively killed the tie prior to the second leg at the Theatre of Dreams.