Odion Ighalo tipped to struggle for Man Utd at Everton in ‘physical’ contest

Odion Ighalo scored his first goal for Man Utd in the 5-0 demolition over Club Brugge in the Europa League on Thursday

Odion Ighalo still needs more game time to get up to speed and could struggle for Manchester United when they visit Everton today.

That is the view of Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas, who says he is expecting a physical battle at Goodison Park.

Ighalo netted his first goal for the Red Devils in the 5-0 demolition of Club Brugge in the Europa League earlier this week.

And he could be set to start the game against the Toffees if Anthony Martial does not pass a fitness test.

Nicholas has given his prediction for the game and expects a tough contest which will likely end in a draw.

“This is a great game. Everyone can see that Carlo Ancelotti has got Everton going,” Nicholas told Sky Sports .

“They are doing well through the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison. But they do make basic errors and can be vulnerable at the back, which is a worry.

“Manchester United are building momentum, but if a team were to take them on, which Everton will, they will become disrupted.

“Anthony Martial may not be fit, but Odion Ighalo needs game time. His goal on Thursday will have helped but he does look rusty. The pace up front then becomes a headache.

“Everton have definitely picked up, so I expect goals. The defence has improved at United and I see a lot of confidence there at the moment.

“I see a fairly physical game, as the crowd will want it that way, and I cannot separate them.”

A win for United would see them move to within a point of fourth-placed Chelsea in the Premier League table.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ’s men are unbeaten in seven games in all competitions, conceding only one goal in that time.

The Toffees can keep their top hopes alive with a win which could potentially move them up to ninth.