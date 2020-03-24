Of Course There’s Coronavirus Porn

If it exists there is porn of it, and if porn doesn’t exist someone will make it. That is the mantra of Rules 34 and 35 of the internet, and while that list was mostly 4chan nonsense these two have held true time and time again. The latest example is, naturally, the coronavirus. It’s a big thing, hitting headlines across the world, and naturally there are several themed videos on Pornhub.

Oh we are not joking either, you can head over to Pornhub yourself and see (no we’re not linking it here). There’s face mask porn, videos of coronavirus ‘victims’ (read: porn stars) that seem to think sex is an effective treatment, and even a RickRoll video pretending to explain “why coronavirus is so dangerous”. Would that count as misinformation? I’m not so sure.

And naturally there’s a video of two people in hazmat suits trying to have sex. I’m not sure they figured out that’s not going to work.

A quick check on other sites show that xhamster has coronavirus porn (though not nearly as much), but Pornhub sister site YouPorn doesn’t show any results. That probably won’t last too long. Now people know coronavirus porn is a thing, it’s going to start spreading across the internet – much like how the virus itself has been spreading round the world. Though, porn being porn, this will be much faster and welcomed by more people.

If you are in a region that’s been affected by coronavirus, porn is also coming to your rescue. xHamster has been offering anyone in an affected region free access to xHamster Premium – so they can better enjoy the isolation of any quarantine they might have to endure. There’s high demand, though, so you may have to wait a bit while they sift through the requests. Full details can be found here.

And if you’re not really slued up onto this coronavirus thing, you can check out our explainer to better understand what it is and what it does. [Vice]

Image by Ashutosh Goyal from Pixabay