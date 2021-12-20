Ofcom has received the most complaints about Piers Morgan’s outburst on Good Morning Britain about Meghan Markle.

Ofcom has received the most complaints about Piers Morgan’s outburst on Good Morning Britain regarding Meghan Markle.

Piers Morgan’s comments on Good Morning Britain about the Duchess of Sussex sparked a 124% increase in complaints to Ofcom this year.

The contentious March broadcast drew 54,595 complaints, making it the most complained-about TV episode of 2021.

Morgan expressed his disbelief in Meghan’s claims about her mental health during her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Morgan left the show permanently after a clash with a co-host on a later episode.

Ofcom has received over 150,000 complaints.

The BBC, which has its own complaints procedure, is not included in Ofcom’s tally.

In April, it received 110,000 complaints about coverage of the Duke of Edinburgh’s death, the highest number ever for television programming.

“Interestingly, the lion’s share is driven by a relatively small number of TV shows; the top five most-complained-about programmes account for 80% of all complaints,” said Adam Baxter, Ofcom’s director of standards and audience protection.

“Social media, which serves as a digital home for modern-day water cooler conversations, has an impact on complaint statistics.”

“However, these volumes demonstrate the British public’s interest and passion for television and radio programs, demonstrating how vital they are to our country’s cultural fabric.”

Following an episode in August in which contestant Faye Winter delivered an expletive-laden outburst towards her partner Teddy Soares, which prompted 24,921 complaints, ITV’s Love Island was the second most-complained-about show.

Celebrities: What Happened To Your Face, a Channel 5 show about plastic surgery in celebrity culture, came in third with 7,125 complaints about assessments of public figures’ faces.

Despite the numerous complaints, the broadcast watchdog found Mr Morgan’s outburst to be legal.

“The judgments we make every day are often finely balanced,” Mr Baxter said, referring to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey and Piers Morgan’s comments on Good Morning Britain.

“However, because the right to freedom of expression is so important, we only intervene or take action against a broadcaster when we believe it is necessary.”

