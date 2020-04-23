Ofcom Makes Good on its Threat to Close Shut Down Any Discourse on Coronavirus it Deems Harmful

Well, it’s all kicking off over at Ofcom who’s having to deal with complaints about David Icke and Eamonn Holmes for not towing the line when it comes to 5G and coronavirus theories being bandied around right now.

Ofcom already laid down the law earlier this month, when it told media outlets it wouldn’t be putting up with anything it categorised as bullshit 5G coronavirus conspiracy theories, which are so hot right now. Shortly after that decree, David Icke popped up in a livestreamed interview on YouTube, and after the BBC had a poke around, YouTube rolled out a new policy on 5G coronavirus videos, allowing it to take down the interview after it had finished streaming, and videos with similar content.

David Icke reared his head again in an interview on London Live, and Ofcom wasn’t happy with the views and opinions he expressed, concluding the channel broke broadcasting rules by allowing him to natter on, and imposing a sanction as a result of the 48 complaints it received. The summary reads:

“Our investigation found David Icke expressed views which had the potential to cause significant harm to viewers in London during the pandemic. We were particularly concerned by his comments casting doubt on the motives behind official health advice to protect the public from the virus.

“These claims went largely unchallenged during the 80-minute interview and were made without the support of any scientific or other evidence. While we acknowledge that David Icke has a right to hold and express these views, they risked causing significant harm to viewers who may have been particularly vulnerable at the time of broadcast.”

Ofcom stresses that “there is no prohibition on broadcasting views which diverge from or challenge official authorities on public health information” but that Icke’s views are “unsubstantiated” and were allowed to air without “sufficient challenge or context”, which sounds very much like shutting down someone for views that diverge from or challenge authorities on public health information.

Eamonn Holmes’ sticky situation was also addressed; the presenter came under fire surprisingly for challenging and putting into context views from a guest that didn’t diverge from or challenge official authorities on public health information, but this was frowned upon also, despite the fact that the conversations around the perception of what it was he was saying would have still made them okay in Ofcom’s new rulebook, because of the overall conversation he was participating in and what was being discussed. Regardless, Ofcom has said that Holmes comments were:

“ill-judged and risked undermining viewers’ trust in advice from public authorities and scientific evidence. His statements were also highly sensitive in view of the recent attacks on mobile phone masts in the UK, caused by conspiracy theories linking 5G technology and the virus.

“We have taken into account the context provided by Alice Beer, This Morning’s Consumer Editor, who strongly rejected theories linking Covid-19 to 5G earlier in this programme; the prominent caption which rooted the discussion in ‘fake news’ about Covid-19; and an on-air statement broadcast by Eamonn Holmes the following day. In view of these factors, we have issued guidance to ITV and its presenters.”

Despite saying that it’s not trying to censor anyone, Ofcom’s rulings very much seem to be doing that. It closes out its update by saying:

“Broadcasters have editorial freedom to discuss and challenge the approach taken by public authorities to a serious public health crisis such as the Coronavirus. However, discussions about unproven claims and theories which could undermine viewers’ trust in official public health information must be put fully into context to ensure viewers are protected. These responsibilities are especially important when ongoing events – such as mobile phone masts in the UK being attacked – risk significant harm to the public.”

[Ofcom]