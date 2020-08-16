Off-duty police officer killed after falling from jet ski into water in north Wales

AN OFF-DUTY police officer has died after falling from a jet ski in North Wales.

The cop fell from the jet ski and into the water off the coast of Pwllheli earlier today.

North Wales Police said the officer was retrieved from the water Pwllheli but, despite “extensive medical intervention”, died at the scene.

At around 4.30pm today the alarm was sounded after the police officer had fallen from the jet ski into the water.

A police spokesperson said the officer’s family have been informed.

Chief Constable Carl Foulkes said: “We are extremely sad to confirm the death of one of our police officers who died off-duty today, and our heartfelt sympathies go to his family, friends and colleagues.”

Mark Jones, general secretary of North Wales Police Federation, said: “To lose a colleague is very dark day for us all. Policing is a close knit family and tonight we mourn the passing of ‘one of our own’.

“Throughout the coming days and weeks we will be here to support the family, friends and colleagues during this very difficult time and we express our heartfelt sympathies to all those involved.”

The force added it was not releasing any further details for the time being.

South Wales Police also posted a tribute to the officer on Twitter.

It said: “Sorry to hear this, our thoughts are with you and the officer’s family.”