Off the coast of Tahiti, a massive coral reef has been discovered.

According to UNESCO, scientists have discovered a massive coral reef off the coast of Tahiti, French Polynesia’s largest island.

UNESCO said the coral reef, which is one of the world’s largest, was discovered at a depth of 30 meters in a statement.

The reef stretches for three kilometers and is 30 to 65 meters wide, with some corals measuring over two meters in diameter.

The rose-shaped coral reefs are in excellent condition, making this a significant discovery given their vulnerability to climate change, according to the report.

After a 200-hour diving session in November, scientists aided by UNESCO discovered the reef.

They also began investigating why the reef is unaffected by climate change by installing temperature sensors throughout the reef.

The majority of coral reefs form at depths of up to 25 meters in water around the world, but the reef in Tahiti is found between 30 and 120 meters below the surface.