Offenses concerning imported COVID-19 cases in China made public

The Supreme People’s Procuratorate and the Ministry of Public Security on Friday made three cases public to deter offenses in China concerning the spread of novel coronavirus from abroad.

The cases involve three people in three provincial-level regions who allegedly violated Chinese laws and regulations on epidemic prevention and control, according to the authorities.

Police across the country have handled nearly 200 offenses concerning imported COVID-19 cases. Most of the offenders received administrative punishments, and some cases were filed as criminal offenses.

China will remain strict with law enforcement on epidemic prevention and control, said officials with the two departments, adding that anyone who enters the country should abide by Chinese laws.