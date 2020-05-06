Office app Trello DOWN for users in parts of US, Europe

The Trello office app, which allows companies to manage team projects remotely, has gone down amid technical problems. The tech firm said its engineering team is “actively investigating” the online tool’s outage.

“Trello is currently slow or unavailable,” the software maker said in a message posted to its status page on Tuesday, adding that the problem affected both its web and mobile apps.

It also said it was working to identify the reasons for the breakdown and bring the app back online “as soon as possible.”

User reports of issues with Trello started coming in at 2:15pm GMT from many countries across the world, with the US and the UK being the worst affected, according to complaints logged with Downdetector.com.

A few hours after the problems emerged, Trello took to Twitter to announce that there was “a fix in place” for the access issues. However, users online have continued to complain of not being able to get into the app.

Monitoring: Our engineering team has a fix in place—please refresh your browser and if you’re still having any trouble, please let us know via https://t.co/ArQKPM7prp! https://t.co/mgCh66iwEx — TrelloStatus (@TrelloStatus) May 5, 2020

In October, the company – which launched back in 2011 – announced it had hit the milestone of 50 million registered users, though this has likely grown since coronavirus lockdowns have forced more people to work off-site.

The tool is designed to help manage projects by providing employees with information about various specific assigned tasks.

