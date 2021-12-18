Officer assigned to the Turkish president’s rally had an explosive device discovered under his car.

Under the car of an officer assigned to the Turkish president’s rally, an explosive device was discovered.

According to sources, the bomb disposal team defuses and destroys the explosive device.

MARDIN (TURKEY) –

According to sources, an explosive device was discovered Saturday under the car of a police officer assigned to provide security for the Turkish president’s rally in southeastern Turkey.

The officer in charge of the car was from Mardin’s Nusaybin district.

When his friend, also a police officer, noticed an object under the vehicle, he was about to leave for the rally in Siirt province.

The bomb disposal team was dispatched, and the device was detonated with a controlled explosion while an investigation was carried out.

During the day, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended a number of ceremonies in Siirt.