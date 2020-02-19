Infosurhoy

Officer breaks wrist in home visit scuffle

A female police officer has suffered a broken wrist during a follow-up visit to a domestic violence incident in Gosford.

Officers attended the home on Tuesday to speak with a female occupant when a male occupant came to the door with a knife.

Officers stepped outside with the female, but they were approached by the man who became aggressive and allegedly hit and kicked the officers a number of times during a struggle.

A female senior constable suffered a fractured wrist and a male constable suffered facial bruising and swelling.

The couple were arrested and taken to Gosford Police Station.

The 44-year-old woman was charged for using a carriage service for harassment and was granted conditional bail.

She is expected to appear at Gosford Local Court on February 25.

The 41-year-old man was charged for obstructing an officer, armed with intent to commit an offence, cause grievous bodily harm to a police officer, resisting a police officer as well as multiple assault and intimidation charges.

The man was refused bail and is expected to appear at Gosford Local Court on Wednesday.

