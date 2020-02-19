Officer breaks wrist in home visit scuffle

A female police officer has suffered a broken wrist during a follow-up visit to a domestic violence incident in Gosford.
Officers attended the home on Tuesday to speak with a female occupant when a male occupant came to the door with a knife.
Officers stepped outside with the female, but they were approached by the man who became aggressive and allegedly hit and kicked the officers a number of times during a struggle.
A female senior constable suffered a fractured wrist and a male constable suffered facial bruising and swelling.
The couple were arrested and taken to Gosford Police Station.
The 44-year-old woman was charged for using a carriage service for harassment and was granted conditional bail.
She is expected to appear at Gosford Local Court on February 25.
The 41-year-old man was charged for obstructing an officer, armed with intent to commit an offence, cause grievous bodily harm to a police officer, resisting a police officer as well as multiple assault and intimidation charges.
The man was refused bail and is expected to appear at Gosford Local Court on Wednesday.