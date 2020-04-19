Officer killed, two injured in Texas ambush

One police officer was killed and two others injured, which the authorities in San Marcos, Texas called “ambush”.

The shootout took place after the officers replied at 6:05 p.m. Calling an apartment complex for domestic disturbance, the San Marcos Police Department said in a statement. “In the course of their reaction, the suspect attacked the officers with a rifle,” it said.

A suspect apparently died for a self-inflicted shot, the police said.

Charley Wilkinson, the executive director of Texas’ Combined Law Enforcement Associations, said in one Tweet that one of the injured officers was in critical condition. Both were operated on in a hospital, the police in San Marcos said.

San Marcos is between Austin and San Antonio.

The city of San Marcos tweeted at 19:13 that the residents should seek protection in the area of ​​the shooting. 30 minutes later, the city said the area was safe.

Greg Abbott, governor of Texas, said in a statement that violence “is a dim memory of the service and our brave law enforcement men and women are sacrificed every day to protect us.”